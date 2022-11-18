Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 9.8 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

