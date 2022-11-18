General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,630. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.