General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.