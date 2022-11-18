General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 152,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Motors by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

