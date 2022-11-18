Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Purchased by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for approximately 7.6% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $39,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 149,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 107,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE GEL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,479. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

