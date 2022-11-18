Genesis Vision One Day Volume Tops $6,808.62 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 48% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $446,367.08 and approximately $6,808.62 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00567875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.89 or 0.29579692 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

