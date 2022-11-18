Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Down 3.1%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 106,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 180,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Gensource Potash Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

