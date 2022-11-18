GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Trading Up 7.7 %
GOVX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.