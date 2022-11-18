German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

