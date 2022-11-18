GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 5.9%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.76. 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

