GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 5.9%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.76. 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

