GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,156 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

AMKR opened at $28.78 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,782 over the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

