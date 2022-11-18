GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 27.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA opened at $237.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

