GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

