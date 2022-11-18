GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

