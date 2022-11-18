GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Cummins stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

