GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $465.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.