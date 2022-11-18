GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.