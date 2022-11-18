Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Get Rating

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

