Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 200166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Glen Eagle Resources

(Get Rating)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.