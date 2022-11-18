Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

GLBE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 18,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after buying an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

