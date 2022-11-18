Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Global-e Online Trading Down 15.5 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
