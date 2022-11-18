Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

