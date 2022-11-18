Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.45. 2,357,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,415,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

