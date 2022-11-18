Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.13.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 3.6 %

GLOB stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.52. 357,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,029. Globant has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $324.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.