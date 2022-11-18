Gnosis Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Gnosis has a market cap of $231.30 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $89.66 or 0.00534823 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

