GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,170,000.00 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoHealth alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88.

GoHealth Trading Up 26.5 %

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,401. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in GoHealth by 42.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.