GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,354.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

GoHealth Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.