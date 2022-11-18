Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 158.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 212.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

