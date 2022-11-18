Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,945.11

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,945.11 ($34.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,495 ($41.07). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,300 ($38.78), with a volume of 3,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £261.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,967.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,961.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,875.08.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($37.43), for a total value of £158,326.35 ($186,047.41).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

