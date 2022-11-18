GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. GoPro also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.15 EPS.

GoPro Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.51 on Friday. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $859.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoPro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 44.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

