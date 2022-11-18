Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 321.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 160,170 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 184.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 867,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

