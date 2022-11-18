Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 2.7%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.65 ($10.98) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.13). 3,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.10 ($11.44).

Grammer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $156.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

