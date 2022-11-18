Great Portland Estates Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($8.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 489.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.82.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($8.34).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.