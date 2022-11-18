Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

About Green Dot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.