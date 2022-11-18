Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.61. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.36% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.