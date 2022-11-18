Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GRIN. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.87 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 47.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 13%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 357.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $957,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

