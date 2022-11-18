Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Down 13.1% in October

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 231,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GROV shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 330,599 shares of company stock worth $943,944 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 12.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,243. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Read More

