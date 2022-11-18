Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

GROV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,599 shares of company stock valued at $943,944.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

