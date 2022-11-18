Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Kumud Kalia Sells 3,125 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.1 %

GH opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $111.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Guardant Health

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.