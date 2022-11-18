Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Kumud Kalia Sells 3,125 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Guardant Health Trading Down 2.1 %
GH opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $111.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Read More
