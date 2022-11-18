Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading 5.4% Higher

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 21,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 667,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

