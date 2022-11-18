Guggenheim Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $165.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $165.00 price target by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.
WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.
WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31.
Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
