Guggenheim Cuts Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $15.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XLO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of XLO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

