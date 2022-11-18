Guggenheim Cuts Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $15.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XLO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of XLO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
