Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.85). 1,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.86).

Gusbourne Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £44.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.56.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

