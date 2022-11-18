Haleon (LON:HLN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.23) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Haleon from GBX 368 ($4.32) to GBX 353 ($4.15) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 377.88 ($4.44).

HLN stock opened at GBX 289.35 ($3.40) on Monday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

