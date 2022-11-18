Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.9 %

HOG stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

