Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.