Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HBIO opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $103,073. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 170,588 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 29.7% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,620,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 370,783 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 418,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

