Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

