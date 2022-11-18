Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Haynes International Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 84,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.