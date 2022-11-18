Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 84,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

HAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 44.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

