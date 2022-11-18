Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Alberta Investment Management Sells 2,826,936 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 219,086 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $78,613,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
