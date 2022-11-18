HC Wainwright Comments on Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.